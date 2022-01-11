Judge Won't Lift Ch. 11 Injunction For J&J Talc Claims

By Rick Archer (January 11, 2022, 5:33 PM EST) -- A New Jersey bankruptcy judge denied on Tuesday a request to allow a talc claim against Johnson & Johnson to go to trial, saying it would unavoidably disrupt the Chapter 11 case of the company's bankrupt talc spinoff. At a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Michael Kaplan said while he would allow the claimant to take discovery from Johnson & Johnson, letting the case against the company go to trial next month would require spinoff LTL Management to get involved and divert resources from LTL's Chapter 11. "This court is unpersuaded that the continued litigation against the protected parties is warranted...

