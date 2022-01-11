MLB Teams Collude To Lower Minor League Wages, Suit Says

By Zachary Zagger (January 11, 2022, 6:43 PM EST) -- A new proposed class alleges Major League Baseball and its teams openly "collude to restrict and depress" wages for minor league players, the latest suit over minor league player wages and the latest to call into question baseball's long-held antitrust exemption. Former minor league ballplayer in the Kansas City Royals system Daniel Concepcion filed the suit in U.S. federal court in Puerto Rico alleging the league uses a reserve clause system whereby young minor league players are locked into teams for most of their careers and forced to sign uniform contracts with low wages. "Given that MLB carefully controls the entryway...

