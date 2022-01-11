Pop-Tarts Don't Promise Fresh Fruit, Kellogg's Tells Court

By Hannah Albarazi (January 11, 2022, 7:22 PM EST) -- Kellogg's urged an Illinois federal judge Monday to toss a proposed class action accusing its packaging of misleading consumers into thinking strawberry Pop-Tarts contain more strawberries than they actually do, arguing that no reasonable consumer would equate Pop-Tarts with "a bushel of fresh strawberries." In a memorandum Monday supporting its motion to dismiss, Kellogg's ripped into Illinois consumer Anita Harris' claims that the cereal giant tricks consumers into thinking it offers a higher quality product than it actually does, slamming Harris' deception theory as "implausible" given that the processed pastry product's label doesn't state or imply that the filling consists solely,...

