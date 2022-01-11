Reject SEC Contempt Bid From Ex-Informant, Court Told

By Bill Wichert (January 11, 2022, 4:39 PM EST) -- A New Jersey magistrate judge has said a district judge should reject a former government informant's bid to hold the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in contempt for bringing a Florida suit against him, dismissing his argument that the claims should have been raised in a New Jersey case instead. Magistrate Judge Edward S. Kiel of the U.S. District Court for the District of New Jersey urged U.S. District Judge Brian R. Martinotti on Monday to deny Guy Gentile's motion to hold the SEC in contempt for allegedly violating a Sept. 29, 2020, order in the New Jersey case by later...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS