Barton Opens New LA Office With Ex-Greenberg Glusker Atty

By Matt Perez (January 11, 2022, 4:37 PM EST) -- New York-based law firm Barton LLP announced on Tuesday the opening of its Los Angeles-area office, as well as the hiring of a former Greenberg Glusker partner. Bernard M. Resser has joined the firm after a decade at Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger LLP, where he handled commercial litigation. He moved to Barton as it gets increased business from clients active on the West Coast. The new office is in Santa Monica. "Barton's domestic and international matters routinely need coast-to-coast legal reinforcements to secure the best client result," Resser said in a statement. "Being able to incorporate my years of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS