Calif. Gov. Seeks More Climate Funding In Budget Proposal

By Ben Zigterman (January 11, 2022, 5:17 PM EST) -- California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara praised Gov. Gavin Newsom's budget proposal for what Lara called its investments in fighting climate change. California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed an added $22.5 billion over five years to fight the effects of climate change, including wildfires. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu) The $286 billion budget proposal unveiled Monday includes an additional $22.5 billion in funding over five years for zero-emission vehicles, high-speed rail and transit, clean energy, sustainable housing development, climate resilience and other climate-related measures. "Gov. Newsom is making a bold statement with a massive commitment to protecting California families' health and fighting climate change,...

