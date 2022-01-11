Pa. Jurisdiction Ruling Is Good News For Out-Of-State Cos.

By Benjamin Hartwell (January 11, 2022, 3:29 PM EST) -- On Dec. 22, 2021, in Mallory v. Norfolk Southern Railway Company, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania held that Pennsylvania's statutory scheme subjecting foreign corporations to general personal jurisdiction in Pennsylvania, based solely on their registration to conduct business there, was unconstitutional. This is a landmark decision that will dramatically alter the landscape of civil litigation in Pennsylvania, and reduce the number of lawsuits successfully maintained against out-of-state companies in the state. Every state is free to enact its own jurisdictional laws, known as long-arm statutes, setting forth the circumstances under which a court within that state may exercise jurisdiction over a...

