5th Circ. Cuts $4.3M Atty Fee In Defective-Toilet Settlement

By Jonathan Capriel (January 11, 2022, 7:55 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has ordered a lower court to slash a $4.3 million attorney fees award in a class action settlement between Porcelana Corona De Mexico and consumers over defective toilet tanks, saying class counsel who "achieved little" can't receive pay for claims that did not pan out. In a published split decision issued Monday, the appeals court said that the Texas federal judge on the case abused his discretion by declining to wade into whether hours attorneys at Carpenter & Schumacher PC spent on litigating unsuccessful consumer claims could be lopped off the lodestar. The original January 2017 lawsuit sought...

