Spotify Prevails Over 'Potify' Weed Software At TTAB

By Hailey Konnath (January 11, 2022, 9:11 PM EST) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board on Monday handed a win to Spotify in its battle with a software company looking to register the "Potify" trademark for cannabis dispensary software, agreeing with Spotify that the proposed mark is likely to dilute the music streaming giant's famous mark. The TTAB found that the Spotify and Potify marks are "strikingly similar," and Potify's mark will inevitably diminish the distinctiveness of Spotify's famous mark. The board denied U.S. Software Inc.'s registration request in a precedential opinion, finding that Potify dilutes the Spotify mark by blurring, meaning its distinctiveness is impaired by the potential association...

