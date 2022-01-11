Del. High Court Gets It Right With Opioid Nuisance Ruling

By Adam Fleischer (January 11, 2022, 4:35 PM EST) -- The Delaware Supreme Court issued a groundbreaking insurance ruling on Jan. 10 destined to help define the fundamental bargain at the heart of commercial insurance coverage and demonstrate why insurance is not triggered where no compensation for bodily injury liability is alleged against the policyholder. In Ace American Insurance Co. v. Rite Aid Corp.,[1] the court examined whether governmental lawsuits against an opioid retailer to obtain reimbursement for a government's economic expenditures might fall within insurance coverage for claims because of bodily injury. In taking a deeper dive into this issue than any preceding court, the ruling explained that, because there...

