Power Co. Pans Construction Halt On Geothermal Power Plant

By Clark Mindock (January 12, 2022, 4:43 PM EST) -- The developer of a Nevada geothermal power plant says a 90-day preliminary injunction on construction would make it "virtually impossible" to complete the project by a key contractual deadline and would cost the company $30 million. Ormat Nevada Inc. told a Nevada federal court Monday that it tried to find a way to proceed with construction on an expedited timeline, but even eliminating all contingencies — like bad weather, contractor availability or COVID-19 delays — wouldn't leave enough time to get the project online by the end of the year. The company said that if it doesn't finish construction by then,...

