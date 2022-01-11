Katy Perry Accuser Wants 'Dark Horse' IP Win To Ride Again

By Craig Clough (January 11, 2022, 8:18 PM EST) -- A Christian rapper urged the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday to reinstate a jury's finding that Katy Perry's "Dark Horse" song was stolen from his earlier track, arguing the trial judge was wrong to toss the $2.8 million verdict even though the court possessed the power to do so. Michael A. Kahn of Capes Sokol Goodman & Sarachan PC, who represents plaintiff Marcus Gray, said the three-judge panel should be hesitant in allowing a jury's verdict to be overturned after jurors were properly instructed and heard evidence in a way that cannot be replicated in a transcript, such as the instance where...

