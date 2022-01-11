BNSF Scores 10th Circ. Win In Okla. Train Crossing Law Fight

By Linda Chiem (January 11, 2022, 5:47 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit said Tuesday that federal law governing railroad operations preempts an Oklahoma statute that penalizes railroads if their trains block grade crossings for more than 10 minutes, handing BNSF Railway Co. a win in its constitutional challenge to the Sooner State law. A three-judge panel of the appeals court affirmed U.S. District Judge Charles B. Goodwin's 2020 ruling that Oklahoma could not enforce its Blocked Crossing Statute because it ran afoul of the federal Interstate Commerce Commission Termination Act of 1995. The ICCTA established that the economic regulation and deregulation of railroad transportation falls exclusively within the federal government's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS