SEC Fines NJ Hedge Fund $375K Over Fees, Improper Policies

By Katryna Perera (January 11, 2022, 7:47 PM EST) -- A New Jersey-based investment adviser has agreed to pay over $375,000 in disgorgement and penalties over claims it included an inappropriate liability disclaimer in its client advisory agreements and other violations, according to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission statement Tuesday. The press release said Comprehensive Capital Management Inc. also failed to rebate fees charged to certain retirement accounts, and failed to maintain accurate records and implement required compliance policies. According to the federal agency, this is the third action against the investment company since 2013. Comprehensive Capital did not admit to or deny the SEC's allegations, but has agreed to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS