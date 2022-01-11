3rd Circ. Undoes School's Win In Title IX Dorm Murder Suit

By Mike Curley (January 11, 2022, 5:29 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Tuesday reversed a summary judgment that freed Millersville University from a Title IX suit by parents who claimed it failed to protect their daughter, who was murdered by her boyfriend in her dorm room, saying the school was on notice that a non-student visitor's conduct could violate Title IX protections. The three-judge panel, in a precedential opinion, revived the suit by Jeanette and John Hall, whose daughter, Karlie, was killed by her boyfriend, Gregorio Orrostieta, in February 2015 after fighting with her at a fraternity party. While the district court had found there were factual disputes precluding...

