'Destiny' Cheat Code Selling Co. Wants Out Of Bungie's IP Suit

By Tiffany Hu (January 11, 2022, 7:45 PM EST) -- Bungie Inc., which makes the "Destiny" video game franchise, is misusing the legal system to go after cheaters, a cheat code selling website has told a Washington federal judge, but added that cheating in the game is "not, in and of itself, unlawful." In a motion to dismiss filed on Monday, AimJunkies.com said that Bungie was upfront about the "true motives and true goals" of the lawsuit against it: to "put cheaters and those who assist them on notice that Bungie does not and will not tolerate cheating" in its "Destiny 2" video game. Last June, Bungie accused AimJunkies of infringing its...

