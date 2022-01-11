SEC Fines Overstock Unit Over Dark Pool Rule Violations

By Al Barbarino (January 11, 2022, 7:22 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission hit a subsidiary of Overstock.com with an $800,000 fine on Tuesday for allegedly failing to make required disclosures to the agency about stocks and digital securities traded on its alternative trading system, or ATS. Between approximately December 2014 until at least Sept. 8, 2017, broker-dealer tZERO ATS LLC failed to disclose required information to the SEC concerning a third party's display of order information for certain national market system stocks, according to Tuesday's order. In addition, from roughly December 2016 until April 24, 2019, the firm did not make all required disclosures concerning display of...

