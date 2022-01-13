Ill. Judge Boosts Trading Tech's $6.6M Patent Win By $2M

By Dani Kass (January 13, 2022, 7:31 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has tacked more than $2 million in prejudgment interest onto IBG LLC's $6.6 million bill for infringing two Trading Technologies patents. U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall said Tuesday that Trading Technologies is entitled to more than $2.1 million in prejudgment interest on top of the $6.6 million jury award, along with post-judgment interest. The ruling came four months after the trial over electronic stock trading methods ended. In attempting to avoid prejudgment interest, IBG had argued that Trading Technologies had taken too long to file its suit, waiting more than six years after it became aware...

