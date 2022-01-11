Justices Probe Feds' Stance On Migrant Bond Hearing Rights

By Mike LaSusa (January 11, 2022, 8:32 PM EST) -- Several U.S. Supreme Court justices questioned the government's bid Tuesday to undo circuit court findings that noncitizens detained for more than six months are entitled to bond hearings, citing the pervasiveness of bond rights in other contexts. During oral arguments held in two similar cases, Justice Stephen Breyer asked U.S. Department of Justice attorney Curtis Gannon why the government contends bail hearings are not required for immigrants with pending removal proceedings when they are required for most other detained individuals. "You think that's not in the Constitution? The Eighth Amendment? Liberty? I mean, please," Justice Breyer said. Gannon responded that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS