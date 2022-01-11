US Patent Grants Dropped 7.5% Amid Pandemic In 2021

By Ryan Davis (January 11, 2022, 6:52 PM EST) -- The number of patents granted in the U.S. fell by 7.5% last year compared to 2020, and applications dropped 1%, although Chinese companies are securing more U.S. patents, according to a Tuesday report on patent trends during the coronavirus pandemic's second year. The annual report from the research firm IFI Claims Patent Services found that after reaching an all-time high in 2019, patent grants by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office have fallen for the last two years as the world grapples with the upheaval from the coronavirus. The office granted 327,329 patents in 2021, compared to 352,000 in 2020 and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS