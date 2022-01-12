Judge Says Soldiers Should Seek Vax Waiver, Not Sue

By Alyssa Aquino (January 12, 2022, 4:08 PM EST) -- A Colorado federal judge tossed two military servicemembers' challenge to the Pentagon's COVID-19 vaccine mandate, saying they had failed to show how it was harming them in light of the military's vaccine exemption program. U.S. District Judge Raymond Moore said Tuesday that even if the U.S. Army refused to exempt Staff Sergeant Dan Robert from the vaccine requirement, he still had "multiple opportunities" to challenge the mandate internally and could even appeal a discharge for refusing the vaccine. Marine Corps Staff Sergeant Hollie Mulvihill's vaccination challenge didn't fare better with the judge; she had already received a temporary exemption for medical...

