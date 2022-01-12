Texas Justices Debate Validity Of $820M Refinery Settlement

By Katie Buehler (January 12, 2022, 6:01 PM EST) -- Petrobras pushed the Texas Supreme Court on Wednesday to allow its claims accusing Belgium-based Transcor Astra Group SA of hiding alleged bribes during a $820 million settlement negotiation over a soured refinery partnership, arguing the claims aren't barred by the agreement because in Texas "fraud eviscerates everything it touches." Petrobras America Inc. and other units of the Brazilian state-owned oil giant have asked the Texas Supreme Court to revive an arbitration dispute and misrepresentation claims launched against Astra and its related entities which were tossed by a Harris County District Court judge in 2018. A Houston appellate court largely affirmed that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS