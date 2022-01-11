Limetree Bay Bidder's Ch. 11 Sale Stay Nixed In Texas

By Vince Sullivan (January 11, 2022, 5:53 PM EST) -- A frustrated bidder in the Chapter 11 case of oil refinery owner Limetree Bay lost Tuesday in its effort to stall the closing of the debtor's asset sale when a Texas bankruptcy judge said it likely would not succeed in its appeal of his November decision to allow reopening of an auction. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge David R. Jones said St. Croix Energy's motion to stay the closing of the sale to winning bidder West Indies Petroleum Ltd. Jamaica was unlikely to win an appeal because St. Croix would not be able to show it suffered irreparable harm by the closing...

