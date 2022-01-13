Venable Grabs Wolf Rifkin Entertainment Pro For LA Office

By James Mills (January 13, 2022, 4:08 PM EST) -- Venable LLP has landed an entertainment litigation expert from Wolf Rifkin Shapiro Schulman & Rabkin LLP to join its Los Angeles office. Max Wellman, who spent five years at Wolf Rifkin, joins Venable as a counsel in its commercial litigation practice, the firm announced on Tuesday. He specializes in intellectual property, trade secrets, corporate dissolutions and general contract and business tort claims. He predominantly represents production companies, global influencers, merchandising companies, developing artists, entrepreneurs and technology startups. "Venable has a pretty esteemed tradition dating back over 100 years. I really wanted to take the opportunity to expand my practice in a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS