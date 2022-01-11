Seadrill Finance Co. Seeking Quick OK For Ch. 11 Refinance

By Rick Archer (January 11, 2022, 7:05 PM EST) -- The finance subsidiary of offshore drilling firm Seadrill Ltd. on Tuesday filed for Chapter 11 in Texas, saying it is seeking immediate signoff of a pre-approved plan to refinance nearly $623 million in debt and conclude the reorganization of the Seadrill Group. In its filings, Seadrill New Finance Ltd. said it will seek approval of the plan at its first-day hearings Wednesday. It said the holders of nearly 80% of its debt have already voted in favor of the proposal, which will exchange old notes for new and give the noteholders control of the company. "The NSNCo Group's proposed one-day prepackaged...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS