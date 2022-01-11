Boy Scouts Rip Report Saying Ch. 11 Plan Lacks Support

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 11, 2022, 10:33 PM EST) -- The Boy Scouts of America blasted a report saying there's not enough support from sex abuse claimants to approve a $2.7 billion bankruptcy and compensation plan, arguing Tuesday that the victims' representatives are disregarding their fiduciary duty by advocating against the majority of the class. The status report by the tort claimants committee, or TCC, is an "advocacy piece" intended to "poison the well" and destroy the "hard-fought efforts" of the parties, the Boy Scouts told the Delaware Bankruptcy Court. "If the TCC is successful, survivors will receive virtually no recovery in these Chapter 11 cases and the only 'winners' will...

