CMS Wants Narrow Coverage For Biogen's Alzheimer's Drug

By Hailey Konnath (January 11, 2022, 11:26 PM EST) -- The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services on Tuesday unveiled its coverage plans for Biogen's Alzheimer's treatment aducanumab, proposing coverage only for individuals taking the controversial drug as part of approved clinical trials. CMS Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lee Fleisher said in the agency's announcement that while there may be the potential for promise with the drug — also known by the brand name Aduhelm — there is also the potential for harm. And that potential for harm may outweigh the drug's benefits at this stage, according to the agency. "[B]ased on the public comments submitted previously and evidence CMS reviewed,...

