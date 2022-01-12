Amazon Buyer Tells 2nd Circ. Diet Pill Suit Must Be Tried

By Emily Field (January 12, 2022, 5:56 PM EST) -- An Amazon customer has told the Second Circuit that he should be allowed to litigate his proposed class action over diet pills allegedly sold on the retail giant's site since Amazon has recently changed its conditions of use to require litigating disputes in court. Dean Nicosia said Tuesday that in May, Amazon took out a provision in its terms of use that required the arbitration of customer disputes and replaced it with one that mandates that all customer disputes be litigated. His proposed class action over sales of a dangerous weight-loss supplement had been sent to arbitration by the Second Circuit...

