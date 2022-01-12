State Dept.'s Sluggish Diversity Visa Progress Sparks Outcry

By Alyssa Aquino (January 12, 2022, 8:04 PM EST) -- Winners of the 2020 Diversity Visa Lottery lambasted the U.S. Department of State for issuing none of the 9,095 visas that a court ordered to be delivered by next fall, saying Wednesday that the federal government was procrastinating and manufacturing a future visa crisis. The State Department informed U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta that software issues were preventing it from immediately issuing the diversity visas, which they have until Sept. 30 deadline to release. Because it cannot issue the visas until it addresses the problem — which is expected to take four months, or until April — the department will spend...

