'Long Road Ahead' For Tyson Workers Despite 8th Circ. Win

By Y. Peter Kang (January 12, 2022, 6:42 PM EST) -- The Eighth Circuit recently rejected Tyson Foods' bid to litigate twin coronavirus-related wrongful death suits in federal court, but the road remains uncertain for the families of deceased workers to get their day in court as Tyson declines to say it'll end its pursuit of a federal venue. A three-judge Eighth Circuit panel on Dec. 30 issued a precedential opinion affirming an Iowa federal court's decision remanding to state court two suits accusing the meat processing giant of failing to take adequate safety measures to protect its Waterloo, Iowa, plant employees during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, which allegedly led...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS