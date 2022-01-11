State Farm Wins A Do-Over In 'Charmed' Actor's Wildfire Trial

By Lauren Berg (January 11, 2022, 10:23 PM EST) -- State Farm can have a new trial on one of two claims in actor Shannen Doherty's suit seeking coverage for her Malibu home damaged in a 2018 wildfire, a California federal judge ruled Tuesday, saying the evidence shows the jury "made a mistake" in its verdict. In a 15-page order, U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi partially granted State Farm General Insurance Co.'s bid for a new trial on one claim of insurance bad faith following the October verdict, saying the weight of the evidence presented at trial shows State Farm's conduct wasn't "unreasonable or without proper cause." Doherty argues that...

