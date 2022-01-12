Cooley, Loeb & Loeb Shape $511M Medical Co. SPAC Merger

By Emma Whitford (January 12, 2022, 3:59 PM EST) -- Suneva Medical, a company that develops fat removal and skin-boosting products, said Wednesday that it will go public by merging with a special-purpose acquisition company in a $511 million deal steered by Cooley LLP and Loeb & Loeb LLP. Under the terms of the agreement, San Diego-based Suneva Medical Inc., advised by Cooley, will join Viveon Health Acquisition Corp., which was formed in August 2020 with a stated focus on medical devices and technology. The deal is expected to close in the first half of the year, at which point the combined company will trade on the New York Stock Exchange...

