Ex-HP Manager Sues Cigna Over Long-Term Benefits Denial

By Abby Wargo (January 12, 2022, 3:29 PM EST) -- A former HP manager whose health conditions stripped her of her ability to drive, type or use her left hand filed a lawsuit against Cigna in California federal court, alleging the insurance companies ignored her doctors' advice and denied her long-term benefits. Xiao Yan Shen sued Cigna and its subsidiary the Life Insurance Co. of North America on Tuesday, alleging her benefits denial violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Shen said that when she was diagnosed with fibromyalgia and myofascial pain syndrome in 2021 and requested long-term disability benefits, she was denied, although she was unable to perform her work...

