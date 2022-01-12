Activist Investor Starboard Urges Huntsman To Change Board

By Charlie Innis (January 12, 2022, 7:18 PM EST) -- Activist hedge fund Starboard Value proposed four board nominees for chemical manufacturer Huntsman Corp. on Wednesday, alleging that years of poor execution and unfulfilled promises by the company's leaders have led to weakened stock performance. The hedge fund, which said it is one of Huntsman's largest shareholders, claimed that the company has aspired to grow its earnings since 2014 but has repeatedly fallen short on its goals, according to Starboard's letter to the board. Starboard said it invested in Texas-based Huntsman because it believes in the company's market position and product portfolio of specialty chemicals, but the company's performance has "dramatically...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS