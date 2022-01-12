ENRC Loses Bid To Block Ex-Kazakh PM's Lawyers From Trial

By Joanne Faulkner (January 12, 2022, 6:32 PM GMT) -- A judge refused Wednesday to ban lawyers for Kazakhstan's former prime minister at Memery Crystal LLP from defending him in an upcoming trial against Eurasian Natural Resources Corp., despite identifying some concerns about their possession of confidential information. A High Court judge said he had to conduct a balancing exercise between the likely risk of misuse of information and the harm that would be done by axing the Kazakh ex-prime minister's solicitors so close to trial. (iStock) High Court Judge Milwyn Jarman refused to grant ENRC's request for an injunction blocking Memery Crystal from acting for former Kazakh leader Ake-Jean Qajygeldin in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS