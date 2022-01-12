Italy's 'King of Slots' Sues Spyware Co. For Hacking His Phone

By Victoria McKenzie (January 12, 2022, 9:47 PM EST) -- An Italian casino owner known as "King of the Slots" is suing an Israeli spyware company and related entities for allegedly conspiring with his native country and the Netherlands as part of what he says is a years-long persecution campaign that led to his unjust prosecution for tax fraud, bribery and money laundering. Francesco Corallo told a New Jersey federal court Tuesday that one or both of the countries used spyware maker NSO Technology's "Pegasus" spyware to hack into his iPhone and his iCloud account between February and September 2021. He accused the defendants of violating federal privacy, computer fraud and...

