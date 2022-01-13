$68M Award Becomes Focus On Heels Of Iran Nuke Deal Talks

By Caroline Simson (January 13, 2022, 8:14 PM EST) -- The Biden administration has allowed South Korea to pay some $68 million owed to the Dayyani family in Iran under a 2018 arbitral award despite U.S. sanctions on Iran, as talks in Vienna to bring the country back into compliance with the nuclear deal come to a close. South Korea's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Wednesday that it had been notified by U.S. authorities that the Office of Foreign Assets Control issued a license on Jan. 6 allowing it to pay the arbitral award, which was issued to the Dayyanis in mid-2018 following a failed deal to buy a majority stake...

