Big Banks Craft Climate Frameworks Amid Talks With OCC

By Al Barbarino (January 12, 2022, 7:36 PM EST) -- A new consortium of big banks, including Wells Fargo and Bank of America, is hashing out climate risk frameworks amid ongoing talks with banking regulators regarding the industry's future climate-related goals, the head of the organization behind the group told Law360 on Wednesday. Nancy Foster, president and CEO of the Risk Management Association, said the group of large U.S. and Canadian banks — dubbed the RMA Climate Risk Consortium — has met with the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and anticipates discussions with the Federal Reserve and the International Monetary Fund. "Generally, these discussions are about developing a common...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS