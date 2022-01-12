Fed. Circ. Tosses 1 Verdict, Affirms Another, Costing Texas Co.

By Andrew Karpan (January 12, 2022, 8:22 PM EST) -- A federal appeals court on Wednesday stripped a Texas chip-maker of a patent infringement verdict it won from a jury in U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap's court in a ruling that also found that the state's infamous so-called two-step bankruptcy law can't be used to relieve companies of paying out royalties. The nonprecedential ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit came down more than three months after a panel of three judges on the court heard appeals from both the Irving, Texas-based Plastronics H-Pin Ltd. and a rival Korean semiconductor company called HiCon Co. Ltd. HiCon had...

