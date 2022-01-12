10th Circ. Won't Revisit Ruling In Ex-Employee's Ute Dispute

By Joyce Hanson (January 12, 2022, 7:53 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit tersely denied en banc rehearing of its August decision to toss a nine-year-old employment contract case brought by a former land division manager for the Ute Indian Tribe. Wednesday's single-sentence order left intact a circuit panel's unanimous published opinion from Aug. 3 saying the Ute courts have the authority to decide whether the tribe's agreement with ex-manager Lynn D. Becker was valid. "Appellee Lynn D. Becker's petition for panel rehearing is denied," says the entirety of the Wednesday order handed down by the three-judge panel. U.S. Circuit Judges Nancy L. Moritz, Mary Beck Briscoe and Allison H. Eid...

