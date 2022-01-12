Cyberattack Steers Texas Steel Firm Into Ch. 11 Wind Down

By Vince Sullivan (January 12, 2022, 2:47 PM EST) -- A Houston-based steel structure manufacturer filed for Chapter 11 protection late Tuesday in Texas bankruptcy court, blaming a 2019 ransomware attack for its need to wind down operations. In initial court filings, United Structures of America Inc. said hackers broke into the company's computer system in May 2019 and wiped out all of its financial records and technical software to run its metal milling equipment, demanding a ransom for the return of the information and control of the company's computer system. "The attackers requested a ransom to be paid in bitcoin within three days and committed to in return… restoring USA's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS