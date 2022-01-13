Biden Admin. Launches Clean Grid Expansion Initiative

By Clark Mindock (January 13, 2022, 5:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Energy has announced that it is moving forward with a more than $20 billion grid expansion initiative aimed at developing new and upgraded high-capacity transmission lines that are key to President Joe Biden's plans to build a zero-emission economy by 2050. The program, called the Building a Better Grid initiative, was announced on Wednesday and will utilize funds from the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that was passed by Congress last year, which was heralded then as one of the largest investments in clean energy transmission and grid resiliency in American history. While the infrastructure bill includes...

