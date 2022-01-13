IHS Finalizes Rule To Improve Buy Indian Act Implementation

By Joyce Hanson (January 13, 2022, 8:35 PM EST) -- The Indian Health Service has put the finishing touches on a federal rule designed to boost the number of procurement contracts it awards to Native American-owned and controlled businesses, according to the agency. IHS's final rule, published Thursday in the Federal Register, goes into effect March 14 and lets the agency within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services create a uniform process for implementing the Buy Indian Act, a 1910 law that authorized IHS and the Bureau of Indian Affairs to set aside contracts for qualifying businesses with Native American, tribal or Alaska Native ownership of at least 51%....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS