NJ Chief Justice Dragged Into Ex-Judge's Back-Pay Suit

By Jeannie O'Sullivan (January 12, 2022, 6:45 PM EST) -- A federal court on Wednesday allowed a former state court jurist to add New Jersey Supreme Court Chief Justice Stuart J. Rabner as a defendant in her lawsuit seeking back pay for the period of time she was suspended pending now-dismissed criminal charges alleging she helped her fugitive ex-boyfriend evade police. In a two-page order, U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp granted Carlia M. Brady's motion to amend her complaint to include Justice Rabner and denied the state judiciary's dismissal motion as moot. Judge Shipp noted that the state judiciary did not oppose Brady's amend motion and in fact recommended that...

