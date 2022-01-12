Cisco Cuts Deal To End Fiber Optic Patent Suit On Eve Of Trial

By Dave Simpson (January 12, 2022, 8:53 PM EST) -- U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap on Wednesday stayed a suit accusing Cisco of infringing three fiber optics patents held by Florida software company Oyster Optics after the parties told the Texas federal court they've settled the matter in principle a week prior to trial. Neither Judge Gilstrap's Wednesday order, nor the parties' Tuesday bid for a stay, provided specifics on the settlement. Jury selection was scheduled for Jan. 18 in the Eastern District of Texas. "Oyster Optics LLC and defendant Cisco System Inc. inform the court that all matters in controversy between the parties have settled in principle," Judge Gilstrap said....

