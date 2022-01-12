GAO Says No Issue In Guard Picking Lower-Rated $7.7M Bid

By Daniel Wilson (January 12, 2022, 8:35 PM EST) -- The Government Accountability Office has denied a protest over a $7.7 million National Guard training contract, saying the Guard reasonably chose a lower-priced but lower-rated bidder even if the price difference was only marginal. The National Guard Bureau had justified choosing Charles F. Day & Associates LLC's less expensive bid over a technically superior proposal from Executive Acquisitions & Global Logistic, Engineering Services LLC, or EAGLES, under a weighting system that made cost effectively equal with non-cost factors, the GAO said in a Jan. 5 decision released Wednesday. "The contemporaneous record ... clearly shows that the [bureau] recognized the differences between...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS