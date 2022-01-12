GAO Affirms Denial Of Small Biz Contract 3rd Time Around

By Grace Dixon (January 12, 2022, 8:18 PM EST) -- A government watchdog denied a small business's challenge of its exclusion from the General Services Administration's overarching OASIS professional services contract, despite finding that the agency mishandled a referral to the Small Business Administration for further investigation. A. Prentice Ray & Associates LLC had lodged protests claiming that a GSA officer's decision to ding its proposal on three fronts should have been referred to the SBA for an additional investigation determining whether the firm is qualified for what is known as a certificate of competency. But the U.S. Government Accountability Office tossed the claims, which came before the agency for a...

