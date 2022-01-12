6th Circ. Pick Sen. Hearing Sidetracked By Blue Slip Row

By James Arkin (January 12, 2022, 7:37 PM EST) -- Democratic senators praised Sixth Circuit nominee Andre B. Mathis at a hearing Wednesday while brushing aside Republican complaints about the White House's consultation with Tennessee senators on his nomination, arguing the process was a direct result of the GOP's past changes to appellate confirmations. Mathis, a Memphis attorney and partner at Butler Snow LLP, appeared before the Senate Judiciary Committee in a contentious hearing that was the first Senate action on judicial confirmations this year. Republicans questioned his record and qualifications for the appellate court but mostly focused on their accusations that the White House insufficiently consulted the two Republican senators...

