Property Owner Fights Arbitration Of $3.3M Coverage Claim

By Ganesh Setty (January 12, 2022, 8:50 PM EST) -- A Louisiana property owner urged one of the state's federal courts on Wednesday to not send its Hurricane Laura coverage action to arbitration, arguing that its insurers are not foreign entities that can compel arbitration under an international treaty. Bufkin Enterprises LLC said in its brief that the eight insurers, which include units of AIG, AXA XL and Zurich, are not foreign insurers subject to the Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Arbitral Awards, an international agreement that allows citizens of signatory countries to enforce international arbitration agreements. "Although the domestic insurers want to argue the benefits of the convention...

