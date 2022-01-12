Miami Hotel Confirms Ch. 11 Plan With Mortgage Settlement

By Vince Sullivan (January 12, 2022, 7:25 PM EST) -- The owner of a downtown Miami hotel received court approval Wednesday in Florida for its Chapter 11 plan that resolves the ongoing dispute with its mortgage lender that led to its bankruptcy filing last year. In an order issued by U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert A. Mark of the Southern District of Florida, the court said the plan of Mary Brickell Village Hotel LLC — which leaves all creditors unimpaired — complies with the relevant sections of the bankruptcy code and could be confirmed. The plan includes a settlement with its mortgage lender DF VII REIT Holdings LLC to bring the debtor...

